Adp, Llc (ADP) Receives $123.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded ADP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ADP from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ADP from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ADP from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

ADP stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.83. 17,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. ADP has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $131.02.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. ADP had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts forecast that ADP will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from ADP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. ADP’s payout ratio is presently 68.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADP in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in ADP in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADP in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ADP in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ADP in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADP

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

