Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News stories about Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5561316804403 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income opened at $7.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $8.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%.

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Company Profile

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

