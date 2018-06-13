W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 1,977 Shares of Aetna (AET)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Aetna makes up about 3.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Aetna were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Aetna by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aetna by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aetna opened at $180.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Aetna has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Aetna will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

AET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

