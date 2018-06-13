Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Aetna (NYSE:AET)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Aetna (NYSE:AET) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,418 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of Aetna worth $638,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Aetna by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 150,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 104,337 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aetna by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aetna during the 4th quarter worth about $940,734,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in Aetna during the 4th quarter worth about $29,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aetna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of NYSE AET traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,058,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aetna has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $194.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Aetna’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.