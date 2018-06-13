Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,066,000 after purchasing an additional 87,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group traded down $5.46, reaching $156.72, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 26,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.69 and a twelve month high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

