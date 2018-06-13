Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Given a $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,661. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,092,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

