Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics opened at $8.60 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

