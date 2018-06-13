Allan H. Selig Purchases 1,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America traded down $0.96, hitting $41.42, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $316.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase 300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.