Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 12.06.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,504,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,723 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

