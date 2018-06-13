Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.29

News headlines about Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliance One International earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8833550156658 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

AOI opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Alliance One International has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Alliance One International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Alliance One International

Alliance One International, Inc purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes.

