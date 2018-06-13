American Century Companies Inc. Buys 71,618 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.37% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 158,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 238,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,157. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $203.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $718,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 12,050 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $608,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

