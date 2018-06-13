American Century Companies Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,206 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.47% of Five9 worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $175,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Five9 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Five9 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 32,397 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,200,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,479. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,859. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

