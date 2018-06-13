Steven D. Welling Sells 7,000 Shares of American Ecology Co. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Stock

American Ecology Co. (NASDAQ:ECOL) EVP Steven D. Welling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $427,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of American Ecology traded up $0.05, hitting $61.80, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American Ecology Co. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Get American Ecology alerts:

American Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. American Ecology had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. American Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Ecology Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised American Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of American Ecology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Ecology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Ecology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of American Ecology by 500.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 47,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Ecology during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Ecology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for American Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.