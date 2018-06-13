KBC Group NV Has $23.73 Million Position in American Express (AXP)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,437 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,984 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox sold 33,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $3,395,939.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $117.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.45.

American Express traded down $0.71, reaching $100.02, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,948. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

