American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores traded up $2.52, reaching $99.19, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,294. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $90.42 and a 1 year high of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,050.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terry W. Handley sold 1,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $148,492.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens set a $140.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.56.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.