International Speedway Corp Class A (ISCA) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of International Speedway Corp Class A worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A by 1.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Speedway Corp Class A in the first quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Speedway Corp Class A by 124.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Speedway Corp Class A alerts:

In other news, COO John R. Saunders sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISCA. BidaskClub raised International Speedway Corp Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Speedway Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

International Speedway Corp Class A opened at $43.20 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. International Speedway Corp Class A has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

International Speedway Corp Class A (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. International Speedway Corp Class A had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that International Speedway Corp Class A will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from International Speedway Corp Class A’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. International Speedway Corp Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 29.19%.

International Speedway Corp Class A Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Corp Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway Corp Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.