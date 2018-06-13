American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Outdoor Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.373654758541 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOBC. ValuEngine cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,924. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $677.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.01.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. It operates in two segments, Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories. The company offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, sporting and hunting rifles, black powder firearms, and firearm-related products and accessories.

