American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Software an industry rank of 72 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of American Software traded up $0.11, hitting $13.23, on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,929. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $398.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. American Software had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.03 million. research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. American Software’s payout ratio is 89.80%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 9,863 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $132,065.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Mcguone sold 7,200 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $92,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $92,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,496 shares of company stock worth $1,757,508. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 26.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 35.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 126.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

