American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Vanguard earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.227781593162 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Vanguard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

American Vanguard traded down $0.40, hitting $22.35, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,626. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.18.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other American Vanguard news, Director Alfred F. Ingulli sold 10,413 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $220,443.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

