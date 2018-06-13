Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ameris Bancorp worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $384,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp traded up $0.05, reaching $56.70, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 247,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.