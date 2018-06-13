Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 189,495 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $73,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,775,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,728,508 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,764,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,393 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,008,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,873,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $681,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.03 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Starbucks opened at $56.48 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

