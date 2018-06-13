Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $276.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $276.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.30 million. NuVasive reported sales of $260.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in NuVasive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive traded down $0.48, hitting $53.46, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 711,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,510. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

