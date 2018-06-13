Analysts Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.59). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 3,275,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 588,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 925.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 546,286 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.29, reaching $12.60, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,570. The company has a market cap of $376.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -2.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

