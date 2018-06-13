Analysts Set $12.00 Target Price for MVC Capital (MVC)

Shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MVC Capital an industry rank of 110 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MVC remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Wednesday. 8,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.67. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 41.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The investment management company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 108.96%. sell-side analysts forecast that MVC Capital will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 24th. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -176.47%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 943,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Tokarz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,889 shares of company stock worth $409,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MVC Capital by 86.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MVC Capital during the first quarter worth $298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MVC Capital during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in MVC Capital during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MVC Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc (MVCFS).

