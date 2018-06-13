Analysts Set Prestige Brands (PBH) PT at $73.80

Shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of Prestige Brands traded up $0.63, hitting $34.89, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 11,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Prestige Brands has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.61 million. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Brands will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $757,688.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prestige Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 509,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Brands

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

