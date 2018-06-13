Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Independent Bank (INDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB):

5/23/2018 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/22/2018 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2018 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

5/14/2018 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2018 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2018 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2018 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Independent Bank traded down $0.25, hitting $76.55, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,526. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $77.55.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $290,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

