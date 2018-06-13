Financial Contrast: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) versus Dexcom (DXCM)

Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dexcom and Cantel Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dexcom 2 5 12 0 2.53 Cantel Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dexcom presently has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.61%. Cantel Medical has a consensus price target of $92.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Cantel Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Dexcom.

Dividends

Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dexcom does not pay a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dexcom and Cantel Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dexcom $718.50 million 12.11 -$50.20 million ($0.58) -170.38 Cantel Medical $770.16 million 5.36 $71.37 million $2.08 47.58

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Dexcom. Dexcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dexcom and Cantel Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dexcom -4.30% -9.32% -4.28% Cantel Medical 10.74% 17.07% 11.16%

Volatility & Risk

Dexcom has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dexcom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Dexcom on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

