Analyzing Cerner (CERN) & CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cerner and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner 16.50% 15.80% 11.63% CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 6.62% 10.20% 4.92%

Risk & Volatility

Cerner has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cerner and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner 0 7 11 0 2.61 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock 0 4 8 2 2.86

Cerner currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus price target of $158.30, suggesting a potential downside of 5.86%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerner and CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner $5.14 billion 3.91 $866.97 million $2.20 27.55 CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock $4.35 billion 0.95 $163.67 million $6.53 25.75

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerner beats CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as EHR agnostic platform, CareAware, that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

About CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

