RigNet (RNET) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Head to Head Review

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RigNet and Gogo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 3 0 0 2.00 Gogo 1 4 2 0 2.14

RigNet presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Gogo has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given RigNet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RigNet is more favorable than Gogo.

Volatility and Risk

RigNet has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of RigNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -9.38% -13.83% -6.59% Gogo -20.65% N/A -11.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RigNet and Gogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $204.89 million 1.20 -$16.17 million ($0.71) -17.82 Gogo $699.09 million 0.63 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -2.32

RigNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo. RigNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

