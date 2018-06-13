Analyzing KVH Industries (KVHI) & L3 Technologies (LLL)

KVH Industries (NASDAQ: KVHI) and L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3 Technologies has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of L3 Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of L3 Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and L3 Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries -6.28% -0.92% -0.49% L3 Technologies 6.94% 13.74% 5.60%

Dividends

L3 Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. KVH Industries does not pay a dividend. L3 Technologies pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3 Technologies has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KVH Industries and L3 Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 L3 Technologies 0 2 8 1 2.91

L3 Technologies has a consensus price target of $223.90, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given L3 Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L3 Technologies is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and L3 Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $160.09 million 1.23 -$11.03 million ($0.13) -86.54 L3 Technologies $9.57 billion 1.65 $677.00 million $8.47 23.81

L3 Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3 Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L3 Technologies beats KVH Industries on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems. The company also provides fleet management support services, procurement, systems integration, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services; modernization and life extension maintenance upgrade and support services; aircraft fabrication and assembly of fixed and rotary wing aero structures, as well as avionics hardware and software systems; and prime mission systems integration and sensor development services. In addition, it offers network and communication systems, secure communications products, radio frequency components, satellite communication terminals and space, microwave and telemetry products, and secure data links. Further, the company provides multi-domain intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission solutions in various business areas, including space and sensor, airborne sensor, warrior sensor, maritime sensor, and intelligence and mission systems, as well as in advanced programs. It serves the United States (U.S.) Department of Defense and its prime contractors, the U.S. Government intelligence agencies, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, foreign governments, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to L3 Technologies, Inc. in December 2016. L3 Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

