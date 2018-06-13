Analyzing Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (LGF.B) and Gaia (GAIA)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE: LGF.B) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gaia does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gaia 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Gaia has a consensus price target of $22.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B is more favorable than Gaia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B and Gaia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B $4.13 billion 1.21 $473.60 million N/A N/A Gaia $28.29 million 12.48 -$23.27 million ($1.57) -12.58

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B 11.47% 8.56% 2.75% Gaia -72.00% -26.84% -23.54%

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B beats Gaia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Louisville, Colorado.

