Contrasting TravelCenters of America (TA) & Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithia Motors and TravelCenters of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $10.09 billion 0.25 $245.21 million $8.39 12.11 TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.02 $9.26 million ($0.30) -11.83

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 2.34% 20.61% 4.81% TravelCenters of America 0.46% -5.55% -1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors and TravelCenters of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 0 4 5 0 2.56 TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lithia Motors presently has a consensus target price of $127.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. TravelCenters of America has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 115.96%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Risk and Volatility

Lithia Motors has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lithia Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TravelCenters of America does not pay a dividend. Lithia Motors pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lithia Motors has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats TravelCenters of America on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 23, 2018, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 171 stores in the United States, as well as through online at approximately 200 Websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names. The company's convenience stores offer gasoline, as well as various nonfuel products and services, including coffee, groceries, and fresh foods, as well as a QSR and/or car wash. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

