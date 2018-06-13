MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (MAWHY) versus Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Critical Contrast

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS: MAWHY) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR alerts:

53.7% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and Quad/Graphics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Quad/Graphics pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Profitability

This table compares MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR N/A N/A N/A Quad/Graphics 1.91% 19.07% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and Quad/Graphics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR $1.28 billion 2.69 $196.74 million N/A N/A Quad/Graphics $4.13 billion 0.26 $107.20 million N/A N/A

MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quad/Graphics.

Summary

Quad/Graphics beats MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products (Wholesale), Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products segments. The company is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers. In addition, it provides foam products and furniture components; management business consultancy and back office support services; invests in properties; operates, leases, and manages furniture mall; and offers transportation and property management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a total of 1,504 retail stores. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics. In addition, the company manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN WAH HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.