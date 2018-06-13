Comparing Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) & RigNet (RNET)

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -9.38% -13.83% -6.59% Global Eagle Entertainment -43.28% -370.92% -17.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RigNet and Global Eagle Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $204.89 million 1.20 -$16.17 million ($0.71) -17.96 Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.37 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.26

RigNet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Eagle Entertainment. RigNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Eagle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RigNet has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of RigNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of RigNet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for RigNet and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 3 0 0 2.00 Global Eagle Entertainment 1 1 0 0 1.50

RigNet presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given RigNet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RigNet is more favorable than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Summary

RigNet beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

