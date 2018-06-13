United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1,254.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055,093 shares during the quarter. United Bankshares makes up 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of United Bankshares worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

United Bankshares traded up $0.15, reaching $36.75, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 452,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $176.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 6.50%. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 71.58%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

