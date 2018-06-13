AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,455,936 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,710 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.75% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $184,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,975,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,336,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,622 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,351.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 666,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 638,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

