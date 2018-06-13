Antimatter (ANTX) Trading 91.5% Higher Today

Antimatter (CURRENCY:ANTX) traded up 91.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Antimatter has a total market cap of $0.00 and $105.00 worth of Antimatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antimatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Antimatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003534 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00623263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00234632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Antimatter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antimatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antimatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antimatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

