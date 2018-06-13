Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Werner Enterprises worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 31.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises traded down $0.55, hitting $39.10, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $562.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Diane K. Duren acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,321.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

