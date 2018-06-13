Aperio Group LLC Has $10.97 Million Position in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of DTE Energy worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy traded down $0.41, reaching $96.08, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,239,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.27 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.30.

In other news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,532,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

