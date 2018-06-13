WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $48.14 Million Stake in Apple (AAPL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,693 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 15,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,889,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock valued at $48,367,350. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.87.

Apple opened at $192.28 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $194.20. The company has a market capitalization of $972.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

