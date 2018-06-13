Patten Group Inc. Sells 2,314 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,627 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

