B. Riley Raises Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Price Target to $15.00

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

AROC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Archrock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archrock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Archrock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Archrock traded down $0.20, reaching $11.55, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 3,660,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,156. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Archrock had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

In related news, insider Jason Ingersoll sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $150,959.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,572.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edward Rice sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $790,381.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Archrock by 54.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Archrock by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124,143 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

