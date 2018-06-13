CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lessened by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $3,936,000. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 217,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,718,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 22,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Waldron LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 22.5% during the third quarter. Waldron LP now owns 4,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 16.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 122,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,955,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,830,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,970. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

