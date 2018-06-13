Twitter (TWTR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Argus

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Argus from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

TWTR stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,537,056. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.42, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 3,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $129,328.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $21,067,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,030,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,688,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,507,341 shares of company stock valued at $76,904,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 125,571 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Twitter by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

