Contrasting Entegris (ENTG) and Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -3.94% 0.56% 0.35% Entegris 7.91% 23.26% 12.59%

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Armstrong Flooring does not pay a dividend. Entegris pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Entegris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.32 -$41.80 million $0.21 66.43 Entegris $1.34 billion 4.10 $85.06 million $1.44 26.98

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Armstrong Flooring. Entegris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegris has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Entegris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Armstrong Flooring and Entegris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 0 4 0 0 2.00 Entegris 0 1 8 0 2.89

Armstrong Flooring presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Entegris has a consensus target price of $38.78, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Entegris.

Summary

Entegris beats Armstrong Flooring on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases for use in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices; and manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.