AstraZeneca (AZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

AstraZeneca traded down $0.59, reaching $36.45, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 50,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,456. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $28.43 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,544,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,669,000 after purchasing an additional 626,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,715,000 after purchasing an additional 248,598 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,073,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 214.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,905,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,335 shares during the period. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

