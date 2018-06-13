AstroNova Inc (ALOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

ALOT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,822. The company has a market cap of $124.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of -0.11. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.49 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement. The Product Identification segment offers digital color label printers and specialty OEM printing systems; and consumables, such as labels, tags, inks, toner, and thermal transfer ribbons, as well as software used to design and print labels under the QuickLabel brand.

