Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$9.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.72.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, and opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to invest in a managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

