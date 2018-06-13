State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Axis Capital worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Axis Capital news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $148,725.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axis Capital traded down $0.24, hitting $56.80, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,196. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -49.52%.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

