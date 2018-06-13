Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,916,000 after purchasing an additional 332,354 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,949,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,100,000 after buying an additional 208,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,787,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,265,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,395,000 after buying an additional 89,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,179,000 after buying an additional 169,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

SF opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $750.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.84 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.